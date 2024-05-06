Monday, May 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Security concerns rise after terror threat alert to Cricket West Indies for T20 World Cup 2024: Report

Security concerns rise after terror threat alert to Cricket West Indies for T20 World Cup 2024: Report

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has assured to work closely with all the island nations and countries that are hosting the T20 World Cup 2024 to mitigate the potential; security risks. CWI received a security threat from Pakistan for the T20 World Cup, which is set to take place from June 1 to 29.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: May 06, 2024 9:14 IST
Cricket West Indies has assured safety amid security threat
Image Source : WINDIES CRICKET X Cricket West Indies has assured safety amid security threat to the T20 World Cup

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has acknowledged a security threat alert received with respect to the T20 World Cup set to take place in the Caribbean and the USA from June 1 to 29. However, CWI has assured safety amids the security risks and mentioned that it will work closely with the island nations across the Caribbean to mitigate any such threat for smooth scheduling of the marquee event.

As per a Cricbuzz report, the threat came from Pakistan to the Caribbean Islands with IS trying to incite violence and disrupt sporting events for the fulfilment of their agenda. "Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K) which highlighted assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries," the security threat was quoted in the report.

CWI CEO Jonny Graves assured the safety and security of every stakeholder at the T20 World Cup saying that they have an elaborate security plan in place for the tournament.

The report further stated that the intelligence of the security threat came from IS propaganda channel Nashir-e-Pakistan. 

The tournament is set to take place at six venues in the Caribbean namely, Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Guyana, Trinidad, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados along with three venues in the United States of America, Dallas, Florida and New York. The threat is limited to the Caribbean islands.

Related Stories
'MS Dhoni should be taking the responsibility of...': Ex-Indian star criticises CSK's tactics v PBKS

'MS Dhoni should be taking the responsibility of...': Ex-Indian star criticises CSK's tactics v PBKS

'We were 15-20 runs short but did not bowl any loose balls': Jadeja says after win over PBKS

'We were 15-20 runs short but did not bowl any loose balls': Jadeja says after win over PBKS

Scotland book maiden Women's World Cup berth; Sri Lanka qualify too after surviving UAE scare

Scotland book maiden Women's World Cup berth; Sri Lanka qualify too after surviving UAE scare

The US venues share the hosting duties with the Caribbean islands for the group stage featuring 20 teams in four groups of five each before the latter take over completely for the Super Eight and semis and the final. Guyana and Trinidad will host the two semi-finals on June 26 and 27 before the final in Barbados on June 29.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement