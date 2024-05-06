Xi Jinping in France on a rare visit: Why China's President' visit dubbed crucial for EU, Russia-Ukraine war?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese President Xi Jinping with his wife in Paris

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris on Sunday for a state visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, along with other French high-ranking officials, warmly received Xi at the Paris Orly Airport. Xi noted in a written speech upon arrival that it is a great pleasure to begin his third state visit to the French Republic and celebrate the 60th anniversary of China-France ties with the French people.

Xi said as important representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, China and France have a long history of mutual appreciation and admiration. He also noted that 60 years ago, the two countries broke through Cold War blocs and established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, and in the 60 years since, bilateral relations have always stayed abreast of China's relations with Western countries.

Agenda of Xi Jinping's Europe visit

Xi pointed out that the development of China-France relations has not only brought benefits to the two peoples but also injected stability and positive energy into the turbulent world. The Chinese president said he will have an in-depth exchange of views with his French counterpart on the development of China-France relations and China-EU relations under new circumstances, as well as current major international and regional issues.

Xi said he looks forward to consolidating the traditional friendship between the two countries, enhancing political mutual trust, building strategic consensus and deepening exchanges and cooperation in various fields with France. Xi's entourage includes his wife Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister.

Xi was also greeted by the Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye at the airport. On its way to the hotel, Xi's motorcade received a warm welcome by the local Chinese community, with people waving Chinese and French flags and holding banners hailing China-France friendship.

Macron wants Xi Jinping to press Russia for ending Ukraine war

But, on the other side, Macron will seek to press Jinping to use his influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine during a two-day state visit to France. Both leaders were also expected to discuss trade disputes over electric cars, cognac and cosmetics.

Macron’s office said talks about diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia are a top priority for France. Discussions will also include the Middle East, trade issues and global challenges including climate change. The European Commission president will join part of the meetings to raise broader EU concerns.

France is the first stop on a European trip by Xi aimed at rebuilding relations at a time of global tensions. After France on Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese leader will head to Serbia and Hungary.

France hopes discussions will help convince China to use its leverage with Moscow to ‘’contribute to a resolution of the conflict” in Ukraine, according to a French presidential official. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced plans to visit China this month.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Xi Jinping leaves for Europe with high hopes of mending trade ties with EU amid soaring tensions