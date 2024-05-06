Jalandhar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former CM Charanjit Channi up against AAP’s Pawan Tinu, BJP’s Sushil Rinku

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Candidates on the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab will witness a contest among several political parties – AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD. The Congress has fielded former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi against former Akali Dal MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu who joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in April this year. Other candidates who are in the fray on the seat include BJP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku, an AAP turncoat, and SAD’s Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

The seat was won five consecutive times since 1999 by Congress until being taken over by AAP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku after the demise of sitting Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. Rinku joined the BJP in March 2024 and got the Lok Sabha ticket from the party.

Charanjit Singh Channi, top Congress leader of Punjab who is also a former chief minister before the AAP won the Assembly elections in 2022, has been given a ticket on the Jalandhar seat. Shiromani Akali Dal’s Mohinder Singh Kaypee is also in the race.

In the 2019 General Elections, Jalandhar witnessed a fiercely contested battle. This constituency witnessed a 63.05 per cent voter turnout in the year 2019. Congress candidate Santokh Singh Chaudhary won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 19,491 votes, securing 3,85,712 votes. Santokh Singh Chaudhary defeated Charanjit Singh Atwal of the SAD, who got 3,66,221 votes.

Jalandhar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The state has 13 parliamentary seats. The Jalandhar seat comprises 9 Assembly segments including Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jalandharwest, Jalandharcentral, Jalandharnorth, Jalandharcantt., Adampur. The constituency is a SC seat. The INC, the SAD are the main parties in the constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Santokh Singh Chaudhary from INC won the seat and was polled 380,479 votes with a vote share of 36.56 per cent. SAD candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu got 309,498 votes (29.74 per cent) and was the runner-up.Santokh Singh Chaudhary defeated Pawan Kumar Tinu by a margin of 70,981 votes.

