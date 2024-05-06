India's men and women's team qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF INDIA India Women's relay team

May 6 (Monday) started on a great note for the Indian fans as the country's men's and women's relay team managed to secure their spot at the Paris Olympics 2024. Both teams made the cut in the second round of qualifications at the World Relays Competition in Bahamas. The men's team finished second in their round in the 4*400m relay clocking their season best timing to secure their spot at the summer games.

For the second round, the team witnessed a change in personnel with Arokia Rajiv replacing the injured Rajesh Ramesh. Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob were the other members of the team. Yahiya ran the opening leg while Arokia was the second runner followed by Ajmal and Jacob as the team clocked 3:03.23s to finish second only behind USA as they achieved qualification.

As for the Women's team, Rupal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Poovamma Raju and Subha Venkatesan took the onus on themselves to make it to the Olympics. Rupal started off decently but it was Jyothika who turned the tide dramatically clocking 51.36s in her run to move India to the second position.

Poovamma and Subha made sure to stay ahead of other teams during their respective runs as they wrapped up the race securing India's berth at the Paris Olympics overall clocking 3:29:35s to finish second, only behind Jamaica.

Complete list of qualified Indian athletes for the Paris Olympic Games 2024: