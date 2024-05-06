India's men and women's team qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

May 6 (Monday) started on a great note for the Indian fans as the country's men's and women's relay team managed to secure their spot at the Paris Olympics 2024. Both teams made the cut in the second round of qualifications at the World Relays Competition in Bahamas. The men's team finished second in their round in the 4*400m relay clocking their season best timing to secure their spot at the summer games.
For the second round, the team witnessed a change in personnel with Arokia Rajiv replacing the injured Rajesh Ramesh. Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob were the other members of the team. Yahiya ran the opening leg while Arokia was the second runner followed by Ajmal and Jacob as the team clocked 3:03.23s to finish second only behind USA as they achieved qualification.
As for the Women's team, Rupal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Poovamma Raju and Subha Venkatesan took the onus on themselves to make it to the Olympics. Rupal started off decently but it was Jyothika who turned the tide dramatically clocking 51.36s in her run to move India to the second position.
Poovamma and Subha made sure to stay ahead of other teams during their respective runs as they wrapped up the race securing India's berth at the Paris Olympics overall clocking 3:29:35s to finish second, only behind Jamaica.
Complete list of qualified Indian athletes for the Paris Olympic Games 2024:
|Athletes
|Sport
|Antim Panghal
|Wrestling - Women's 53kg
|Vinesh Phogat
|Wrestling - Women's 50kg
|Anshu Malik
|Wrestling - Women's 57kg
|Reetika Hooda
|Wrestling - Women's 53kg
|Lovlina Bogohain
|Boxing - Women's 75kg
|Nikhat Zareen
|Boxing - Women's 50kg
|Parveen Hooda
|Boxing - Women's 57kg
|Preeti Pawar
|Boxing - Women's 54kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting - Women's 49kg
|Anush Agarwalla
|Equestrian - Individual Dressage
|Balraj Panwar
|Rowing - Men's Singles Sculls
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Sailing - Men's ICLA7
|Nethra Kumanan
|Sailing - Women's ILCA6
|PV Sindhu
|Badminton - Women's Singles
|HS Prannoy
|Badminton - Men's Singles
|Lakshya Sen
|Badminton - Men's Singles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
|Badminton - Men's Doubles
|Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto
|Badminton - Women's Doubles
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Archery - Men's Recurve
|Neeraj Chopra
|Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw
|Kishore Kumar Jena
|Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw
|Avinash Sable
|Athletics - Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Parul Chaudary
|Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Priyanka Goswami
|Athletics - Women's 20km Racewalk
|Akshdeep Singh
|Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
|Ram Baboo
|Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
|Arshpreet Singh
|Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
|Vikas Singh
|Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
|Paramjeet Bisht
|Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
|Suraj Pawar
|Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
|Servin Sebastian
|Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
|Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami
|Athletics - Mixed Marathon Racewalk Relay
|Palak Gulia
|Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol
|Esha Singh
|Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol
|Manu Bhaker
|Shooting - Women's 25m Air Pistol
|Rhythm Sangwan
|Shooting - Women's 25m Air Pistol
|Mehuli Ghosh
|Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle
|Tilottama Sen
|Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle
|Sift Kaur Samra
|Shooting - Women's 50m Rifle 3P
|Shriyanka Sadangi
|Shooting - Women's 50m Rifle 3P
|Rajeshwari Kumari
|Shooting - Women's Trap
|Raiza Dhillon
|Shooting - Women's Skeet
|Sarabjot Singh
|Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol
|Varun Tomar
|Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol
|Anish Bhanwala
|Shooting - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|Vijayveer Sidhu
|Shooting - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|Rudrankksh Patil
|Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle
|Arjun Babuta
|Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle
|Swapnil Kusale
|Shooting - Men's 50m Rifle 3P
|Akhil Sheoran
|Shooting - Men's 50m Rifle 3P
|Bhowneesh Mendiratta
|Shooting - Men's Trap
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|Shooting - Men's Skeet
|Maheshwari Chauhan
|Shooting - Women's Skeet
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Athlete - Long Jump (Withdrew due to injury)
|India Men's Hockey Team
|Hockey
|India Men's Table Tennis Team
|Table Tennis
|India Women's Table Tennis Team
|Table Singh
|India Men's Relay team
|Relay 4*400m
|India Women's Relay teamn
|Relay 4*400m