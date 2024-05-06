Monday, May 06, 2024
     
India's men and women's team qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

With the men's and women's team in Relays qualifying, India now have a total of 19 athletes competing in the track and field events at the Paris Olympics. The Games are set to be played from July 26 to August 11 while the Athletics events will commence from August 1.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2024 12:00 IST
Paris Olmypics 2024
Image Source : TWITTER/ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF INDIA India Women's relay team

May 6 (Monday) started on a great note for the Indian fans as the country's men's and women's relay team managed to secure their spot at the Paris Olympics 2024. Both teams made the cut in the second round of qualifications at the World Relays Competition in Bahamas. The men's team finished second in their round in the 4*400m relay clocking their season best timing to secure their spot at the summer games.

For the second round, the team witnessed a change in personnel with Arokia Rajiv replacing the injured Rajesh Ramesh. Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob were the other members of the team. Yahiya ran the opening leg while Arokia was the second runner followed by Ajmal and Jacob as the team clocked 3:03.23s to finish second only behind USA as they achieved qualification.

As for the Women's team, Rupal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Poovamma Raju and Subha Venkatesan took the onus on themselves to make it to the Olympics. Rupal started off decently but it was Jyothika who turned the tide dramatically clocking 51.36s in her run to move India to the second position.

Poovamma and Subha made sure to stay ahead of other teams during their respective runs as they wrapped up the race securing India's berth at the Paris Olympics overall clocking 3:29:35s to finish second, only behind Jamaica.

Complete list of qualified Indian athletes for the Paris Olympic Games 2024:

Athletes Sport
Antim Panghal Wrestling - Women's 53kg
Vinesh Phogat Wrestling - Women's 50kg
Anshu Malik Wrestling - Women's 57kg
Reetika Hooda Wrestling - Women's 53kg
Lovlina Bogohain Boxing - Women's 75kg
Nikhat Zareen Boxing - Women's 50kg
Parveen Hooda Boxing - Women's 57kg
Preeti Pawar Boxing - Women's 54kg
Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting - Women's 49kg
Anush Agarwalla Equestrian - Individual Dressage
Balraj Panwar  Rowing - Men's Singles Sculls 
Vishnu Saravanan Sailing - Men's ICLA7
Nethra Kumanan  Sailing - Women's ILCA6
PV Sindhu Badminton - Women's Singles
HS Prannoy Badminton - Men's Singles
Lakshya Sen Badminton - Men's Singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Badminton - Men's Doubles
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto Badminton - Women's Doubles
Dhiraj Bommadevara  Archery - Men's Recurve
Neeraj Chopra Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw
Kishore Kumar Jena Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw
Avinash Sable  Athletics - Men's 3000m Steeplechase
Parul Chaudary Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase
Priyanka Goswami Athletics - Women's 20km Racewalk
Akshdeep Singh Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
Ram Baboo Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
Arshpreet Singh Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
Vikas Singh Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
Paramjeet Bisht  Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
Suraj Pawar Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
Servin Sebastian Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk
Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami Athletics - Mixed Marathon Racewalk Relay
Palak Gulia  Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol
Esha Singh Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol
Manu Bhaker Shooting - Women's 25m Air Pistol
Rhythm Sangwan Shooting - Women's 25m Air Pistol
Mehuli Ghosh Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle
Tilottama Sen Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle
Sift Kaur Samra Shooting - Women's 50m Rifle 3P
Shriyanka Sadangi Shooting - Women's 50m Rifle 3P
Rajeshwari Kumari  Shooting - Women's Trap
Raiza Dhillon Shooting - Women's Skeet
Sarabjot Singh Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol
Varun Tomar Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol
Anish Bhanwala Shooting - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
Vijayveer Sidhu Shooting - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
Rudrankksh Patil Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle
Arjun Babuta Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle
Swapnil Kusale Shooting - Men's 50m Rifle 3P
Akhil Sheoran Shooting - Men's 50m Rifle 3P
Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shooting - Men's Trap
Anantjeet Singh Naruka Shooting - Men's Skeet
Maheshwari Chauhan Shooting - Women's Skeet
Murali Sreeshankar  Athlete - Long Jump (Withdrew due to injury)
India Men's Hockey Team Hockey
India Men's Table Tennis Team Table Tennis
India Women's Table Tennis Team Table Singh
India Men's Relay team Relay 4*400m
India Women's Relay teamn Relay 4*400m
