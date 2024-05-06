Mango Dreams: Pankaj Tripathi starrer award-winning international film to release in India on May 16

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mango Dreams release date has been announced

The award-winning international film "Mango Dreams," featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Ram Gopal Bajaj, is set for its Indian release on Open Theatre on May 16th. Helmed by American director John Upchurch, this poignant film stars Tripathi as a Muslim auto rickshaw driver who forms an unlikely bond with a Hindu doctor (Bajaj) as they embark on a journey across India in search of the doctor's childhood home. The cast also includes Samir Kochhar, Rohini Hattangadi, S.M. Zaheer, and Farah Ahsan.

Here's what American director John Upchurch said about Mango Dreams

Excited about the film's release on an independent Indian platform, Upchurch states, "The story explores the relationship between two brothers – India and Pakistan, separated at birth. The tense Indo-Pakistani relations serve as a metaphor for the conflicts plaguing many parts of the world. However, 'Mango Dreams' offers a glimmer of hope for reconciliation. Although the movie is set in India, the story is universal. The original story was set in America, but the film could be set anywhere in the world where divisions exist.”

Pankaj Tripathi's exceptional performance in "Mango Dreams" earned him the Best Actor Award at the Capetown International Film Market and Festival in 2017. The film has also garnered recognition at numerous international film festivals worldwide.

On Pankaj Tripathi's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Murder Mubarak. The film Murder Mubarak features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Kunal Khemu among others. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Murder Mubarak premiered on March 15 on the streaming platform Netflix. He will next be seen in Mirzapur 3. The release date has not been announced yet.

