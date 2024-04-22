CCTV captures fatal car crash of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Moments after Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law accident

A disturbing CCTV footage of the fatal accident has surfaced online which claimed the life of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law and seriously injured his sister. In the video, a white Maruti Swift lost control and rammed into a driver on the busy market road. The accident unfolded near the Grand Trunk Road in Nirsa market chowk, Jharkhand. The aftermath of the accident showed devastating consequences.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari and brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari got into a tragic road accident. Sadly, the actor's brother-in-law couldn't survive the accident. While Pankaj Tripathi's sister is seriously injured. According to a report in PTI, the accident occurred around 4:30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer said. They were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar.

Rakesh was an employee of the Indian Railways and was posted in Chittaranjan town in West Bengal. Rakesh Tiwari was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital, Dhanbad, where they were rushed to after the accident, the officer said. Pankaj Tripathi's sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is out of danger, SNMMCH Emergency HOD Dr Dinesh Kumar Ginduria said.

