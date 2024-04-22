'Blessed to have great darshan', Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with sons | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza visited Ramlala

In January, the whole country witnessed the consecration ceremony of the statue of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Bollywood celebrities and other dignitaries have been often visiting the holy place since then. Amitabh Bachchan was one of the celebrities who visited the temple once again to seek blessings. Now, Riteish Deshmukh was also seen visiting Ayodhya along with his wife and sons.

Riteish Deshmukh took to social media and shared a couple of pictures. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Mantron se badhke tera naam… Jai Shri Ram !!! Blessed to have a great darshan of #ramlalla !! #rammandirayodhya". ". In this picture the family can be seen worshiping Ram Lalla with great devotion. In the second picture, a glimpse of the temple idol is visible.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani will be reuniting after a long gap of seven years for the much-awaited flick Masti 4.. The film titled Masti 4 will go on floors this summer and will return to its roots, as shared by director Milap Zaveri, who is set to take over the reins as a director.

The film is touted to blend the same degree of humour with the mischievous charm of the leads. Masti, which was released in 2004, registered a huge commercial success and was rebooted for the earlier two sequels, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti. Masti 4 is produced by Indra Kumar, A. Jhunjhunwala, Ashok Thakeria and S. K. Ahluwalia.

Riteish Deshmukh made his mark as a director with Ved in 2022, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Now. the actor is all geared up for his next directorial venture titled, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he will next be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2. He will be playing the role of antagonist. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Raid 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 15 this year.

