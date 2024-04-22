'I didn't know I would be..., ' Rajkummar Rao opens up on playing Srikanth Bolla

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Rajkummar Rao

Rajkumar Rao is known for his brilliant and versatile acting in Bollywood. The actor gained prominence in the film industry for his prolific acting in films including Newton and Stree among others, which holds a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. Rajkummar Rao recently opened up about playing the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his upcoming film Srikanth.

After 14 years in the film industry, the actor said that he continues to be hungry for challenging roles. He said, "I don't really plan. Whatever character, or film I'm doing at that moment, that becomes my dream role. I am only focused on that character and that story. I am sure there's much more ahead of me."

He further said, "Like, two-three years ago I didn't know that I would be able to do 'Srikanth', but it happened. There's more hunger in me as an actor, and there's more fire. There'll be way more challenging characters my way." When asked if he would like to do an action film or a potboiler movie, Rao said he didn't have any such desire. The 39-year-old actor, who has been part of critically-acclaimed biographical projects like "Shahid", "Omerta" and "Bose: Dead/Alive", said there is a “duty” towards the real-life character he plays on screen.

In "Srikanth", Rao essays the role of the titular industrialist who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. The film will also feature Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and Jameel Khan. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will hit the screens on May 10.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao made his film debut with 2010's "Love Sex Aur Dhokha", and has carved a niche for himself with films across genres like "Shahid", "Trapped", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Newton", "Stree", and "Monica, O My Darling", among many others.

