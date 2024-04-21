Soni Razdan takes a jibe at Mukesh Khanna after he criticises Zeenat Aman for her 'live in' post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Soni Razdan takes a jibe at Mukesh Khanna

Recently, veteran actress Zeenat Aman expressed her views on live-in relationships on social media. She advised couples to live together before marriage to understand each other better. Many Bollywood celebs like Mumtaz and Mukesh Khanna had criticized Zeenat for her views. Now Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan has come forward for Zeenat's defence and reacted to Mukesh's comments. She shared Mukesh's statement on X and asked why no one can live in a live-in relationship.

What did Mukesh Khanna write about Zeenat Aman's Instagram post?

Mukesh Khanna had said that the live-in culture has come from Western civilization. "Zeenat Aman is talking about this now but from the very beginning, she has lived her life according to Western civilization. This is not acceptable in Indian culture. Just imagine, if a boy and a girl live with each other like husband and wife before marriage and they do not get along well, then imagine what will happen to both of them? People who are saying such things should think before speaking,” said the Shaktiman actor.

Soni Razdan's reaction

Soni Razdan took to her X profile to react to Mukesh Khanna's comment. “Gosh. Can’t imagine what would happen if a couple lived together in a ‘live-in’ relationship and didn’t get along. The mind boggles,” read her tweet.

What did Zeenat Aman say about Live in relationships?

Earlier, Zeenat Aman had said that someone had asked her about relationship-related advice in the comments section of her previous post. "This is a personal opinion that I have not shared before. If you are in a relationship, I appreciate it but you must live together before getting married! I have always given such advice to my sons, both of whom have been or are living in a live-in relationship. It seems logical to me that before two people include their families in their lives, they should first finalize their relationship,” read her Instagram post.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan celebrates Natasha Dalal's baby shower, Mira Kapoor shares teddy cake's photo