Varun Dhawan celebrates Natasha Dalal's baby shower, Mira Kapoor shares teddy cake's photo

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are going to become parents soon. The couple had shared the news of pregnancy with fans a few days ago. The actor celebrated Natasha's baby shower on Sunday. Several Bollywood celebrities came together on this occasion. Even Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor also attended the party. Mira Rajput shared some unseen pictures of this party on the story of her social media account.

Just a few hours ago, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared a story on her social media account Instagram. In this, along with a photo of a teddy bear cake, she wrote in the caption, "Congratulations VD and Natasha." Along with this, Mir also added a pink heart emoji. Apart from this, Mira praised Jaanvi Dhawan (Varun's sister-in-law) for the cake.

Mira Kapoor and Natasha Dalal are very good friends. Due to this, they are often seen with each other in many parties. It was inevitable that Mira would be present at Natasha's baby shower. Varun Dhawan has planned a special shower for his wife today. Special arrangements have been made for the baby shower.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had announced their pregnancy on social media on February 18. The couple had shared a photo in which the actor was seen kissing Natasha's baby bump. At the same time, their pet dog Joey was also visible in the photo. Fans are very happy about the new chapter of both their lives. For the unversed, after years of dating, Varun and Natasha got married on January 24 in the year 2021. This is their first baby, so along with Varun-Natasha, their fans are also very excited.

