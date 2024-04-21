Amitabh Bachchan to play Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD, makers make revelation during KKR vs RCB match | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan to play Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's anticipated role in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has been the talk of the town for the past few months. The ambitious project of Nag Ashwin features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in lead roles. But Big B's role in the film is said to be one of the most important ones. On Sunday, the makers has shared the new poster of Big B and now during the Live IPL match of RCB vs KKR, the makers have unveiled a new promo of Kalki 28982 AD.

Amitabh Bachchan as Ahwatthama

In the promo, it has been revealed that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of Ashwatthama in this upcoming film. The teaser promo starts with A child asking Big B that is it true that he can never die. Later, the veteran actor can be seen revealing his full look and saying, "Dwapar yug se dashavatar ki prateeksha kar raha hoon. Dronacharya ka putra, Ashwatthama.

Watch the promo here:

About the film

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies.Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. but she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time.

Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are involved in important roles in the film. Kalki 2898 AD will be released in theaters worldwide on May 9, 2024.​ Kalki 2898 AD also marks the third collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan after Piku and Aarakshan. The stars will also come together for the official Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro's film The Intern.

