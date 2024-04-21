'His dedication level...', Amitabh Bachchan's first look from Kalki 2898 AD leaves fans in awe | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan

Formerly titled Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is the highly-anticipated film of 2024. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in the epic science fiction film written and helmed by Nag Ashwin. Amidst the hype, the makers have revealed the first look of Big B from the film.

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan is clad in white attire and is seen sitting inside a temple looking towards a bright ray of light. Fans couldn't contain their excitement when the makers unveiled the picture. One user wrote, "Update tomorrow can't wait". Another user wrote, "Have been waiting for this for a very long time. "Excitement at its peak", wrote the third user.

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies.Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. But she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time.

Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are involved in important roles in the film. Kalki 2898 AD will be released in theaters worldwide on May 9, 2024.​ Kalki 2898 AD also marks the third collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan after Piku and Aarakshan. The stars will also come together for the official Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro's film The Intern.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganpath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Good Co. along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vashu Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment. The film traces the story of Ganapath, a skilled vigilante whose only mission is to break a powerful criminal empire. It also stars Elli AvrRam, Shruthy Menon, Jameel Khan, Rahmanm, Ziad Bakri, and Girish Kulkarni in important roles.

