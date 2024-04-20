'I love the medium that..., Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about conveying emotions through voice

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra proved her acting mettle with several blockbuster movies since the beginning of her career and has successfully carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood, too. Priyanka has always been a source of inspiration for many. From playing a negative role in the film 'Aitraaz' to winning hearts as a second lead Kashibai, a devoted wife in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'The Matrix Resurrections, PeeCee made sure to define her impressive career to examine what went into her success story.

According to a report in PTI, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently said how emotions should be conveyed through your voice, who turns narrator for the upcoming documentary Tiger. The actor, who has earlier lent her voice for "Frozen 2", "The Jungle Book" and "Planes", said she has always been a big fan of nature documentaries and “Tiger” presented her with an interesting opportunity to talk about a story coming from India.

"So many hours of incredible filmmaking to be able to capture this family. all of it was just right up my alley. I love doing voice work. I enjoy doing voice work. I've always enjoyed it. So that was another incentive," Chopra Jonas told PTI in an interview.

She also added, "When you're an actor, you're used to the audio-visual medium, and here we are taking away the visual and it's just the audio medium. And I think the challenge is to be able to convey emotions with just your voice and not do too much. But yet be able to find the right balance.

"Tiger", which comes exactly 15 years after Disneynature's first release "Earth", is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on April 22 on Earth Day.

PeeCee was recently in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. She was also spotted at the birthday party of her cousin Mannara Chopra in Mumbai. She also visited the iconic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with her husband and daughter. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film ever since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

