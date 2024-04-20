Veteran actress Mumtaz meets Pakistani celebs Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumtaz with Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Veteran actress Mumtaz is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. The lady, who first worked as a child artiste in Sone Ki Chidiya, featured in many films during her teenage. The actress delivered many blockbusters and her pair with superstar Rajesh Khanna became everybody’s favourite. Mumtaz recently shared a few pictures and videos.

Mumtaz took to social media to share pictures and videos from her visit to Pakistan. In one picture, she can be seen posing with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. In the other picture, they're seen chatting with each other, sitting on a sofa.

In a video shared by Mumtaz earlier, legendary Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali can be seen playing the harmonium and singing a ghazal, as Mumtaz and a few others sit in awe and admiration around him. Earlier, Mumtaz had also shared videos of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan singing on the stage. She also posted a picture of her posing with him.

Recently, veteran actress Mumtaz also criticised Zeenat's statement on living in a live-in relationship before marriage. She was also seen giving people the example of Zeenat's failed marriage. Mumtaz was asked to react to Zeenat's statement. 'Zeenat should be careful about what advice she is giving. She has suddenly become so popular on social media and I can understand her enthusiasm to look like a cool aunty, but giving advice that is contrary to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your followers".

Mumtaz had added in her statement, 'Take Zeenat for example... she knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. His marriage was like hell. She should be the last person to advise on relationships.

