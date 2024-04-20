'Eight-nine years back...': Rajkummar Rao BREAKS silence on plastic surgery rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao

Rajkumar Rao is known for his brilliant and versatile acting in Bollywood. The actor gained prominence in the film industry for his prolific acting in films including Newton and Stree among others, which holds a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. Recently, Rajkummar Rao was caught up in the rumours of undergoing plastic surgery. The actor finally spoke up about the same.

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently promoting his upcoming biographical drama "Srikanth", had posed for shutterbugs at a concert here and many on social media commented how he looked different. He said, "I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that."

He further added, "It's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed at how it was so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day. "When I was looking for work and when I started working, people commented on my looks and everything. So, eight-nine years back, I did a little touch-up on my chin with fillers, which is like a half-hour job, because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I feel I look much better. But has it changed me as a person? Has it changed me as an artist? Not at all".

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen bringing the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film is now titled Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. The film will tell the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries. Srikanth was born visually impaired, and his family was mainly dependent on farming. In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata. It manufactures areca-based products and employs several people with disabilities.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Apart from Srikanth, the actor has several big projects in the lineup including Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. He will also be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film will also feature Triptii Dimri in a key role. He also has Stree 2 and Bachpan Ka Pyar in the pipeline.

