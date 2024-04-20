Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office: Dibakar Banerjee's film takes a DISASTROUS start, earns just THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), directed by Dibakar Banerjee, was released in cinemas on April 19, 2024. LSD 2 is the sequel to the 2010 release of the same name, which featured Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao and Anshuman Jha in the lead roles. On the other hand, LSD 2 stars Tusshar Kapoor, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Bonita Rajpurohit, Mouny Roy, Anu Malik and Uorfi Javed. LSD 2 was expected to perform well just like its previous installment, however, the film witnessed a disastrous start at the box office. As per Sacnilk, LSD 2 minted just Rs 15 lakh on its opening day.

The film had an overall occupancy of 5.48 per cent on Friday, with a major contribution coming from its limited release in Chennai. LSD 2 is facing tough competition from several movies running in cinemas. On April 19, the film was released in cinemas alongside Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan-starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Not only this, LSD is also clashing with previous big releases including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu-starrer Crew and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

More deets about LSD 2

Breaking stereotypes, boundaries, and moulds, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stays true to its fabric and discusses the realities of today’s generation most unapologetically, yet rooted and emotionally in its intent. This upcoming film dares to tell stories that no one would, and the courage to cast like no one would. The film is studded with everything that we want to see. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty lauds husband KL Rahul for smashing blistering half-century against Chennai Super Kings

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma aka Leena ties the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant