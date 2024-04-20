Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma aka Leena ties the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arushi Sharma was last seen in Netflix show, Kaala Paani.

Actress Arushi Sharma, who rose to fame with her performance in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal 2, exchanged vows with casting director Vaibhav Vishant in an intimate wedding. The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. However, neither the bride nor the groom have shared any pictures from their special day on social media. A couple of pictures from their wedding are circulating online wherein the duo is seen looking radiant and exuding sheer joy on their special day.

As per a report by TOI, the wedding festivities took place at a luxurious hotel in Himachal Pradesh near Janedghat. The celebration began on April 17 with a cocktail party, followed by a Haldi ceremony on April 18. The main wedding ceremony took place on April 18 around midnight, marking the beginning of their new journey.

Who is Vaibhav Vishant?

In the film industry, Vaibhav is known for casting in films, web shows and television advertisements. Some of his popular works include Badlapur, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, PK, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, among others. He also served as the casting director for Arushi Sharma-starrer web series Kaala Paani.

Arusha Sharma's career at a glance

The 28-year-old actress made her film debut with Imtiaz Ali's directorial Tamasha in 2015. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. In the film, her character's name was Samyukta. Her next big project was Love Aaj Kal, which was released in 2020.

Her last film was Jitendra Kumar-starrer Jaadugar, which was released on Netflix in 2022. In the sports drama flick, she played the female lead character of Disha Chhabra. She was last seen in a Netflix series titled Kaala Paani, which starred Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowarikar and Amey Wagh in pivotal roles.

