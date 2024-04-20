Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir set to make his acting debut? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkumar Hirani with his son Vir.

Legendary filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir is all set to make his acting debut with a play titled Letters From Suresh. As per a report, the play is directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan and will narrate a beautiful story of human relationships through letters. Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the prestigious RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Vir has been making short films since his teenage years. He made his directorial debut with Return Gift, which premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.

As per ANI, Letters From Suresh is a rare dramatic gem that tells the story of four unique characters, tethered by love, loss, tenderness and a yearning for human connection. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is basking in the success of his directorial Dunki, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

Apart from SRK, the film also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover in supporting roles. The film also marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki was a huge box office success and grossed nearly Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Hirani's upcoming projects include the Karan Narvekar directorial, Made In India, as one of the writers. Apart from this, he also has a film with Aamir Khan as the lead star. He will co-write the film along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Abhijat Joshi.

(With ANI inputs)

