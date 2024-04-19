Doordarshan, national broadcaster of India, unveils new logo, changes colour from red to orange

Follow us on Image Source : X New logo of DD News.

Doordarshan, the Indian government-owned public television broadcaster, has changed the logo of its news channel DD News from red to saffron. The logo came into effect on April 16, 2024, replacing the previous red one. Through its official social media pages, DD News said that their values remain the same and they are now available in a new avatar.

''Get ready for a news journey like never before.. Experience the all-new DD News. We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed, facts over claims, Truth over sensationalism. Because if it is on DD News, it is the truth,'' the post added.

History about Doordarshan

Doordarshan began with a modest experiment in public service telecasting on September 15, 1959. The experiment became a service in 1965 when Doordarshan reached television sets in living rooms in and around New Delhi. The services were extended to Mumbai Amritsar and seven other cities by 1975. On April 1, 1976, it came under a separate department in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In 1982, Doordarshan became a national broadcaster.

In 1982, the coloured version of Doordarshan began with the live telecast of the Independence Day speech by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, followed by the colour telecast of the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi.

Currently, Doordarshan operates 6 national channels and 17 regional channels. National channels include DD National, DD India, DD Kisan, DD Sports, DD Urdu and DD Bharati. On the other hand, DD Arunprabha, DD Bangla, DD Bihar, DD Chandana, DD Girnar, DD Madhya Pradesh, DD Malayalam, DD North East, DD Odia, DD Podhigai, DD Punjabi, DD Rajasthan, DD Sahyagiri, DD Saptagiri, DD Uttar Pradesh, DD Yadagiri, and DD Kashir are its regional channels.