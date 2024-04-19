POSTPONED! Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Metro In Dino's release date gets pushed | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan play lead roles in the upcoming Anurag Basu's directorial.

One of the highly-anticipated flicks of 2024, Metro In Dino, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role has been postponed by nearly two months. Earlier slated to hit the big screens in September, the romantic comedy flick will not be released in theatres on November 29, as per an Instagram post by Aditya Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles.

Originally, the film was slated to hit theatres on March 29 this year. Metro In Dino marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration Ludo (2020). Metro...In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from Life in a... Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since l am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

For the unversed, Basu is known for his films like Barfi, Life In a Metro, Ludo, and Jagga Jasoos. He will also be directing Aashiqui 3 which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

