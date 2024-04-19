Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his family members get clean chit in molestation case filed by his estranged wife

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The actor was last seen in Haddi, which was released on ZEE5.

In a major relief to Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and four members of his family, a special POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) court in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh accepted the closure report. The case was initiated by estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, a television personality and producer, who lodged a molestation report against the actor and four members of his family. In her report, Aaliya alleged that Nawazuddin's brother, Minazuddin, had reportedly molested a minor member of her family, back in 2012. Now, a special Judge Ritesh Sachdeva accepted the report after Aaliya didn't appear in court even after being summoned several times.

A couple of weeks ago, Aaliya shared a post and revealed that she is celebrating her 14th anniversary with the Ganges of Wasseypur actor. Alia posted a video on her Instagram handle. In the photo, she can be seen with Nawaz and their children.

This picture is of a New Year celebration. 'Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers,' reads her caption. Looking at this post, it seems that there has been a patch-up between Aaliya and Nawazuddin once again.

For the unversed, Aaliya entered Salman Khan's reality show as well. However, her journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was not long. She started a new life after coming out of the show.

On the other hand, the actor was last seen in Haddi, which was released on ZEE5. He has a handful of projects in his kitty including Navaniat Singh's directorial Noorani Chehra. Apart from this, he is also filming Adbhut, Bole Chudiyan, Section 108, and Lion Calling. He will next be seen in The Maya Tape and Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds.

Also Read: Kajol shares adorable pre-birthday post for daughter Nysa Devgan, says 'How she makes me grateful and..'