Athiya Shetty lauds husband KL Rahul for smashing blistering half-century against Chennai Super Kings

Bollywood actresses, who are married to cricketers are often seen supporting and cheering their husband live on the ground. If somehow they are not in the stadium, they managed to watch their game on television sets. Athiya Shetty, who is married to Indian cricketer and skipper of Lucknow Super Giants, missed to watch her husband's latest game against Chennai Super Kings inside the stadium. She watched the match from her home and lauded Rahul's smashing performance against CSK. Her latest Instagram Stories is clearly evident that she watched LSG vs CSK match on TV and after Rahul smashed power-packed half-century against CSK, she took to the photo/video sharing app and applauded his performance.

Check out Athiya's latest Instagram post:

Athiya Shetty's latest Instagram Stories.

Enjoying the match, Athiya shared the highlight of KL Rahul's half-century and wrote, ''and this guy,'' along with a red heart emoji. On April 18, KL Rahul celebrated his 32nd birthday. Showering love for her husband, Athiya shared their unseen pictures and wrote, ''my whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything.'' For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul exchanged vows in January last year.

LSG vs CSK Highlights

LSG registered an easy eight-wicket win over CSK in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. Skipper KL Rahul recorded a brilliant 82 as LSG chased down a 177-run target with six balls remaining. His knock comprised nine fours and three maximums and came at a strike rate of 154.71 which allowed Lucknow to keep up with the asking run rate right from the outset.

Rahul has surpassed the former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who held the record previously with 24 fifty-plus scores as a designated wicketkeeper-batter.

