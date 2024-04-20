Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Report: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi's film FAILS to attract audience on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Do Aur Do Pyaar cast

Vidya Balan, Prateek Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Senthil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar was released in theatres on April 19. Director Dibakar Banerjee's recently released film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 clashes with Vidya Balan and Prateek Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar. Know how much the film Do Aur Do Pyaar earned on the first day after its release. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has earned approximately Rs 50 lakhs. The movie has earned less than expected. The film had an overall 9.10% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, April 19.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 1 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 5.58%

Afternoon Shows: 8.97%

Evening Shows: 8.76%

Night Shows: 13.08%

The film is directed by director Shirsha Guha Thakurta and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepal Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production. Whereas Ekta Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 earned just Rs 15 lakhs on the first day as per the early trend report of Sacnilk. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had an overall 5.48% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, April 19.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee the film breaks Stereotypes, and boundaries, and moulds every individual in the story. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stays true to its fabric and discusses the realities of today’s generation most unapologetically, yet rooted and emotional in its intent. Bonita Rajpurohit is seen playing the character of Kullu in the film. Remarkably, this will be the first time a transgender woman will be seen playing a lead role in a theatrical Bollywood film.

