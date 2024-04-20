BAFTA reveals official date for 2025 film awards | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated years' BAFTA.

The British Film and Television Association has finally announced its official dates for next year's film awards ceremony. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film award ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, which is exactly two weeks before the Oscars 2025, set for March 2, 2025. However, the location for the 2025 ceremony is yet to be finalised. This year's event took place three weeks before the Oscars at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

By retaining its pre-Oscar date, the BAFTAs want to maintain their status as the most prominent international celebration and a reliable predictor of Academy Award winners. The 77th BAFTA Awards accurately predicted the Oppenheimer Oscar sweep, as well as snubs for Martin Scorsese's The Killers of the Flower Moon and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Killers was left out of the winner's circle at both the BAFTAs and the Oscars, while Barbie only won one Oscar, for best original song, for "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

Some 7,800 professional members of the British Film and Television Association vote on the BAFTAs over three rounds, first nominating films for the longlist, then for nominations and finally the winners. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, BAFTA will be announcing its full timeline and eligibility details for the 78th BAFTA Awards in the coming weeks.

The timing of the next edition of the BAFTA will coincide with the prestigious Berlin Film Festival, popularly known as Berlinale, which will take place between February 13-23, 2025. The last edition of the BAFTA is considered successful as it attracted an average of three million viewers on BBC One and went up to 3.8 million viewers.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma aka Leena ties the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant

Also Read: Kajol shares adorable pre-birthday post for daughter Nysa Devgan, says 'How she makes me grateful and..'