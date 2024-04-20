Transformers One: Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson's animated film gets new release date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Transformers One is postponed by one week.

Transformers One, 2024's highly anticipated flick from Paramount Pictures, gets pushed by one week. The animated feature film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on September 13 this year will now release on September 20. The new release date announcement came along with a new trailer. The postponement is being considered as a strategic move by its makers to ensure maximum exposure on Imax screens. Not only this, it is also expected that the postponement by one week will surely provide ample breathing space to the animated feature film amidst the competitive landscape at the box office.

The synopsis of the upcoming film reads, ''TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Set against the backdrop of Cybertron, the film aims to unravel the intricacies of their once unbreakable bond, which ultimately leads to their profound rivalry and shapes the destiny of their world, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch the trailer here:

At the recent CinemaCon event, theatre owners were treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the trailer, along with a 3D preview of the movie's opening scene. Chris Hemsworth lends his voice to the character Orion Pax, portraying a youthful Optimus Prime, while Brian Tyree Henry brings to life the character D-16, depicting a young Megatron.

For those late to the story, Paramount, in addition to the Transformers news, also announced the rescheduling of their untitled animated Aang: The Last Airbender Avatar movie, moving its release date from October 10, 2025, to January 30, 2026.

