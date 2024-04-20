The Matrix star Keanu Reeves in talks for Ruben Ostlund's 'The Entertainment System Is Down'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is known for delivering amazing characters in superhit Hollywood films. The Hollywood actor gained recognition after the role of Neo in the Matrix film series. According to reports, Keanu Reeves is in talks to join the cast of Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's next feature film "The Entertainment System Is Down".

The two-time Cannes Palme d’Or winner has touted the film as a disaster movie and promised that it will lead to the biggest walkout in the history of cinema. The story is set on a long-haul flight on which the entertainment system stops working, sparking chaos and rages among passengers, according to reports. "John Wick" franchise star Reeves will be part of the ensemble cast comprising several international stars.

The movie is Ostlund’s follow-up to “Triangle of Sadness” (2022), which marked his English-language debut and won him the second Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The director first won the coveted prize for his 2017 movie "The Square". “The Entertainment System Is Down” will also be produced by Ostlund along with Erik Hemmendorff through their banner Plattform Produktion, while Philippe Bober’s Coproduction Office is co-producing.

Keanu Reeves is also known for "The Matrix" movies, "Point Break", "Speed" and "Constantine", Point Break, The Devil's Advocate, 47 Ronin, The Lake House, My Own Private Idaho, The Whole Truth, Sweet November, The Replacements and Always be My Maybe among others.

He will be next seen in “Ballerina”, the spinoff to his “John Wick” franchise, as well as Aziz Ansari's "Good Fortune". He will also be seen in Kraven The Hunter. The upcoming American superhero film featuring the characters from Marvel Comics character. The film will tell the story of Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world.

