Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari and brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari got into a tragic road accident. Sadly, the actor's brother-in-law couldn't survive the accident. While Pankaj Tripathi's sister is seriously injured. According to a report in PTI, the accident occurred around 4:30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer said. They were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar.

Rakesh Tiwari was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital, Dhanbad, where they were rushed to after the accident, the officer said. Pankaj Tripathi's sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is out of danger, SNMMCH Emergency HOD Dr Dinesh Kumar Ginduria said.

In August 2023, Pankaj Tripathi lost his father Pandit Banaras Tiwari. An official statement on behalf of Pankaj Tripathi and his family read, "It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Murder Mubarak. The film Murder Mubarak features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Kunal Khemu among others. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Murder Mubarak premiered on March 15 on the streaming platform Netflix.

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the industry and proved his mettle in films including Gangs of Wasseypur, Gunjan Saxena and Mirzapur. The actor has largely connected with the millennial movie buffs through his acting prowess.

