Ram Charan's Game Changer's next schedule begins today, know release date of Kiara Advani starrer here

South superstar Ram Charan is in the headlines these days for his upcoming film Game Changer. This film is one of the most awaited films of the year. The actor has joined hands with director S Shankar for his upcoming project. Bollywood actor Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Ram Charan once again in Game Changer. An update has come out regarding the new schedule of the film.

Shooting of the next schedule starts today

The shooting of the next schedule of the film starts today, Monday, April 22, in Hyderabad. This phase will include SJ Surya and Naveen Chandra, Ram Charan and other artists. The shooting of the film will be completed by the end of May.

The first song Jaragand' from Game Changer was released in March on Ram Charan's birthday and received a lot of love from the audience. The makers had also shared updates regarding the release of the film. On Ram Charan's birthday, producer Dil Raju made a big announcement regarding the release of the film. He announced that Game Changer will be released in theaters in five months.

These actors will be seen in the film

Along with Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar are also part of this film produced by Dil Raju. Meanwhile, Thaman is the music director of this film. Dil Raju had said that there are five songs in the film, out of which three will entertain the audience on a grand level. The first song of the film 'Jaragandi' was released on Ram Charan's birthday i.e. Wednesday, 27 March.

Know what is the budget of the film

The story of 'Game Changer' was written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film has music composed by S. Thaman. According to media reports, the budget of the film is between Rs 300-400 crore.

