Do Aur Do Pyaar BO: Vidya Balan's film sees upward trend, grosses THIS much on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar was released worldwide in cinemas on April 19 and opened mostly to positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. On the third day, the film managed to collect good numbers at the box office. Know how much the film Do Aur Do Pyaar earned on the second day after its release.

According to a report in Sacnilk, Do Aur Do Pyaar earned around Rs 1.15 cr taking its total collection to Rs Rs 2.65 cr. Do Aur Do Pyaar performed low on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 1.50 Cr India net. The film had an overall 14.97% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, April 21.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 3 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 8.21%

Afternoon Shows: 16.75%

Evening Shows: 20.63%

Night Shows: 14.27%

Do Aur Do Pyaar tells the story of All four characters who are seen attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness.

Apart from Vidya Balan, Prateik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Senthil Ramamurthy are also in lead roles in the film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. It was released on 543 screens in India and 271 screens overseas. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Top Guha Thakurta. Let us tell you that 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

Also Read: 'I didn't know I would be..., ' Rajkummar Rao opens up on playing Srikanth Bolla

Also Read: Ram Charan's Game Changer's next schedule begins today, know release date of Kiara Advani starrer here