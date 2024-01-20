Viral video: Nagpur physics teacher dances to tunes of ‘Ram aayenge’, internet can’t stop loving it!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALASUDANII Viral video of Nagpur Physics teacher

Viral video: The Ram Mandir inauguration fever is gripping all sections of society ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. People from various walks of life are paying tributes to Lord Ram for his much-anticipated scheduled arrival on coming Monday. The latest in the process has emerged a video in which a Nagpur Physics teacher is seen grooving on the beats of ‘Ram aayenge’ song along with her students at a school. The video of the same was shared on Instagram by user Kajal Asudani and has now gone viral on social media where people have been captivated with the perfectly synchronised moves to the rhythmic beats.

What is in the video?

Dressed in a green saree, the teacher, Kajal, is seen taking the centre stage and dancing to the tunes of the melody on which her students try to imitate. The students, both boys and girls, are seen dancing and following the steps of the physics teacher.

Users react

The post has garnered over 4,500 likes on Instagram and several comments

“Daad Deni padegi Ma'am and baccho ki. Aakho me aasu aa gaye bhakti dekh ke,” a user commented.

Several users commented “Jai Shri Ram” to acknowledge the efforts of the teacher and the students.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

