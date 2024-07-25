Mattel unveils first-ever blind Barbie with cane, braille packaging, and textured clothes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mattel unveils first-ever blind Barbie

Introduced by Mattel in 1959, Barbie has been a cherished toy for millions of children globally. It remains popular today, featuring a variety of body types, skin tones, and other attributes to better represent the world's diverse population. The iconic doll's creator has now made a notable stride towards inclusivity by launching its first-ever blind Barbie doll, packaged with braille. The packaging includes the word ‘Barbie’ written in braille.

In collaboration with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), Mattel meticulously designed every aspect of the doll, from its appearance to its packaging, to authentically represent individuals with blindness or low vision. The doll is equipped with a red and white cane, functional sunglasses, and a distinctive eye gaze that mirrors the traits of many blind individuals.

The doll is outfitted in a pink satin T-shirt and a purple tulle skirt. To make dressing and undressing easier, the top features loop fasteners at the back, and the skirt has an elastic waistband. Additionally, Mattel tested the doll with blind and low-vision children to perfect its design and ensure an enjoyable play experience for them.

Take a look at the new Barbie:

Eric Bridges, CEO and President of AFB, expressed his pride in the collaboration, saying, “It was an honour to collaborate with Barbie on the development of the blind Barbie doll.” He added, “By increasing representation and promoting awareness about the experiences of blind individuals and those with low vision, our shared goal is to inspire boundless opportunities for everyone, ultimately leading to a world of greater accessibility and inclusion.”

Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie, stated in a news release, “We recognize that Barbie is much more than just a doll; she represents self-expression and can create a sense of belonging.”

In 2023, Barbie debuted the first-ever doll with Down syndrome in partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote inclusivity. The doll’s attire and accessories were thoughtfully designed to reflect certain physical characteristics associated with Down syndrome.

ALSO READ: 'Chori upar se seena zori': Delivery partner caught on camera eating customer's food | WATCH