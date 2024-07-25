'Chori upar se seena zori': Delivery partner caught on camera eating customer's food | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Delivery partner filmed eating customer's food

A Noida entrepreneur was stunned when he ordered a meal from Ola Foods and found the delivery partner enjoying it. Aman Birendra Jaiswal posted a video revealing the delivery person caught in the act of eating his fries.

Jaiswal reported that the Ola Foods delivery driver initially called him and asked for an additional ₹10 for the delivery. Although the Noida-based entrepreneur was reluctant at first, he eventually agreed to the extra charge, which was on top of the original delivery fee imposed by Ola Foods. Despite this, Jaiswal claims the driver made him wait for 45 minutes even after he had consented to the extra payment.

When Jaiswal discovered him, the delivery partner was sitting on his parked motorcycle, eating the customer’s food. Even more surprising than the act itself was the delivery driver’s nonchalant response—telling Jaiswal, “Haan toh karte raho jo karna hai” (do what you will) when confronted. When Jaiswal scolded him for consuming the food, the delivery partner responded indifferently with, “Kya karun?”

Jaiswal shared on Instagram with the video and a caption that reads, “Ola this is how your food delivery partner are doing their job, first he said I'll take extra 10rs for coming, after denying for the first somehow I said ok come I'll give and then he kept me waiting for almost 45min and when I found him this is what he said [sic].”

Watch the viral video:

The video also spread to the social media platform X, amassing over 1 million views. The incident has generated both outrage and amusement. One user commented, “Chori upar se seena zori.” Another user said, “This is why I prefer Zomato.” A third user commented, “Accurate description of Budget 2024” A fourth user said, “Worst ever food delivery service, worst app Ola. Hope people stop using it”

