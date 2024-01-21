Ram Lalla idol to be illuminated using gold spot lights; Ayodhya temple to have world-class lighting effect

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir consecration: Ram Mandir lights, which have been put across the temple slated to be inaugurated on January 22, have been customised depending upon the illumination needs of different parts of the architecture, as part of which spot lights, made of 24 karat gold, will be focused on the idol of Ram Lalla, president of the company responsible for illuminating the premises said on Sunday. The lights in the temple have been made in a manner to render the world class lighting effect across the premises.

On Havells illuminating the premises of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, company President Parag Bhatnagar said that different types of lights have been used for different areas in the temple.

“Depending on the illumination needs of different parts of the temple, lights have been customized... Spot light made of 24 karat gold has been designed which will focus on the idol. Linear lights have been installed for walls, and inground lights placed on the floor have been pointed upwards to highlight the carvings…” he said.

Lights on Lord Ram idol made of gold

The company president informed that the spotlights which would focus on the idol of Lord Ram have been made of gold.

“Gold is very significant in our culture. Keeping in mind this cultural value, spot lights focused on Shri Ram idol have been made of gold... Keeping in mind the intricate carvings on the ceiling, the lights have been powder coated to blend them with the surface, creating a world class lighting effect…” Bhatnagar said.

How many lights have been used in the temple?

The temple has been decked up using over 3,000 lights out of which 8 to 10 gold lights have been installed.

“8-10 gold lights have been installed, but overall we have installed more than 3000 lights and also 3000 metres of profile lights,” he said.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

(With ANI inputs)

