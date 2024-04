Updated on: April 30, 2024 23:42 IST

Bhopal Lok Sabha Elections: BJP’s Alok Sharma Vs Congress Leader Arun Srivastava | Hot Seat

Bhopal Lok Sabha seat has always been a VIP seat. This constituency gave Madhya Pradesh its chief minister and the ninth President to the country. For the 2024 lok sabha elections, BJP has expressed confidence in Alok Sharma who will face Congress leader Arun Srivastava.