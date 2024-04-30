Vibe Teri Meri Mildi Aa: Here's why little fan danced with Diljit Dosanjh at Vancouver concert | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A little fan danced with Diljit Dosanjh at Canada concert

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is known for his films and songs. He wins people's hearts with his melodious songs in films and concerts, both. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh created a new record by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver's BC Place stadium. A small fan was also seen in the crowd of hundreds, on whom Diljit's eyes landed. The singer then showered his love on him and took him to the stage. Diljit Dosanjh's video with a small fan is going viral rapidly. Fans are having a hard time controlling their emotions after seeing this video.

Diljit showered love on her fan

These days Diljit Dosanjh is on a music tour named Dil Illuminati. He is doing concerts at different places. Recently, a small child came to his concert dressed in Punjabi traditional clothes for the Canada concert. Diljit's attention fell on this child and the actor took the child in his lap and took him to the stage. After this, he started singing Punjabi songs. Then the little fan started doing Bhangra vigorously and Diljit was also seen dancing with him. Not only this, Diljit gave a long performance with a small fan. Later the Chamkila actor gifted his jacket to the little fan and even kissed his forehead.

Watch video here:

Fans are impressed by Diljit's action

After watching this video of Diljit, his fans are not tired of praising him. Some are calling him big-hearted while others are saying that he has a special love for children. Well, Diljit does something in every concert that wins the hearts of his fans.

Now Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in this film

Let us tell you, that Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen with Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix. Along with the film, people are also liking Diljit Dosanjh's acting. Now soon the actor will be seen with Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in his upcoming film. The name of the film is 'Rana Cha Dhana'. Even before this film, this trio had been seen together in 'Hausla Rakh'.

