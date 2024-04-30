Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With assets worth Rs 100, this candidate is poorest in third phase fray

Follow us on Image Source : MYNETA.INFO (ADR) Independent candidate Abutalib Chand

While cororepati (millionaires) Lok Sabha candidates making headlines for their whooping amount of assets, some interesting data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which showed that the poorest candidate for the third phase has just Rs 100 also made the news. According to the ADR report, the poorest candidate in the third phase of the Lok Sabha electioin is scheduled to be held May 7, is Kolhapur constituency candidate Irfan Abutalib Chand. Chand, an Independent candidate, claimed that he has assets of just Rs 100.

Who is Irfan Abutalib Chand?

Irfan Abutalib Chand's full name is Abutalib Abutalib Chand. The 14-year-old politician is a son of Abutalib Usman Chand and is a resident of Kolhapur, Maharashtra. By profession, he is a labourer.

Here are the top three poorest candidates in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections

Name Constituency Asset

1 Irfan Abutalib Chand (Independent) Kolhapur Rs 100

2 Rekhaben Harsingbhai Chaudhari (BSP) Bardoli (ST) Rs 2,000

3 Manohar Pradip Satpute (Independent) Hatkanangale Rs 2,000

Meanwhile, the data published by ADR showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from South Goa candidate, Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, is the richest of all the contendors in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with assets valued approx Rs 1,361 crore.

36 out of 266 LS poll candidates in Gujarat face criminal cases: ADR data

Another ADR data showed that thirty-six out of the 266 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat have criminal cases against them, with some also facing attempt to murder and dacoity charges. Elections to 25 out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on May 7. The BJP candidate from Surat seat has already been declared elected unopposed.

