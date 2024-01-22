Ram Mandir consecration will take India to new heights: PM calls it 'historic' in reply to President's letter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ayodhya Ram temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks a "historic moment" that will enhance Indian heritage and culture, propelling the country's development journey to new heights. His comments were made in acknowledgement of President Droupadi Murmu's two-page letter to him, sent ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple. The letter highlights the significance of the ceremony and underscores the collective importance it holds for India's cultural and developmental trajectory.

Tagging the president's letter, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X, "Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn ji, Thank you very much for your good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya Dham. I am confident that this historic moment will further enrich Indian heritage and culture and take our development journey to new heights."

President Murmu writes to PM ahead of Pran Pratishtha

President Murmu complimented the Prime Minister ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha'. In her letter to the PM, she said that the nationwide celebratory atmosphere is an uninhibited expression of India's eternal soul and the start of a new cycle in the country's resurgence. "As you prepare yourself to go for 'Pran Pratishtha' of Prabhu Shri Ram's 'murti' (idol) at the new temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts," she said.

President Murmu, in her letter, also referred to the 11-day rigorous 'anushthan' the prime minister has undertaken, and said that it is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram. "We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation," she added.

PM Modi to be chief yajman at Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held on Monday in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. Earlier on Sunday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

Ayodhya under thick security cover

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by setting up a dial 112 monitoring centre at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. Uttar Pradesh Police Department authorities said on Sunday that over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event. There will be a sector-wise deployment of officials and personnel overseeing the security and arrangements. According to officials, the entire district is equipped with around 10,000 CCTV cameras and coordination with central and state agencies. Besides, elaborate seating arrangements have been made for invitees.

