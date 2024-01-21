Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live Streaming: How and where to watch consecration ceremony on January 22 online

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View of the Ram Mandir in the evening ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram in the grand Ram Mandir is set to take place on January 22, 2024. The much-awaited event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, members of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi teerth trust, over 4,000 saints among 7,500 eminent guests who have been invited for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

It's going to be a big day for all Ram Bhakts and devotees as their dream of having a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going to become a reality.

As crores of devotees from India and across the world are eagerly waiting for the historic day, here's how you can watch Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' event LIVE telecast.

How to watch Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony LIVE:

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place from 11 am to 1 pm on January 22, 2024.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir will be telecast LIVE on DD News, DD National Channels in 4K.

The ceremony will be telecast LIVE on DD News, DD National YouTube channels.

National broadcaster Doordarshan will share the LIVE feed with other news agencies.

DD will also share a YouTube link with other broadcasters who want to telecast the Ram Temple ceremony LIVE.

Ayodhya, ahead of the historic day, is all decked up to host the event.

Meanwhile, the city is getting a huge makeover and infrastructure add-ons to accommodate lakhs of devotees who are expected to visit to offer prayers in the Ram Mandir in the days to come after the consecration ceremony.

Ayodhya has already got its new international airport and a revamped railway station while many developmental projects to upgrade the infrastructure are underway in the city.

