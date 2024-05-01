Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission released the final voter turnout data for the first two legs of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, showing a turnout of over 66 per cent in both phases. As per the data, of those eligible to poll in the first leg (April 19), 66.14 per cent of people exercised their right to vote, with the corresponding figures for the second phase (April 26) being 66.71 per cent. Ahead of the third phase of polling, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several election rallies in Karnataka today and also hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Wednesday. In previous two phases, the poll panel said that the male turnout stood at 66.22 per cent, female (66.07 per cent) and third-gender (31.32 per cent) and the overall turnout was 66.14 per cent, while the corresponding figures for the second phase were 66.99 per cent, 66.42 per cent and 23.86 per cent.