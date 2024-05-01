Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha began on April 19 (Friday) followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls to the declaration of results, lasts 82 days.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 8:27 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission released the final voter turnout data for the first two legs of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, showing a turnout of over 66 per cent in both phases. As per the data, of those eligible to poll in the first leg (April 19), 66.14 per cent of people exercised their right to vote, with the corresponding figures for the second phase (April 26) being 66.71 per cent. Ahead of the third phase of polling, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several election rallies in Karnataka today and also hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Wednesday. In previous two phases, the poll panel said that the male turnout stood at 66.22 per cent, female (66.07 per cent) and third-gender (31.32 per cent) and the overall turnout was 66.14 per cent, while the corresponding figures for the second phase were 66.99 per cent, 66.42 per cent and 23.86 per cent. 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha elections 2024

  • May 01, 2024 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes a jibe at PM Modi

  • May 01, 2024 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amit Shah to address several poll rallies in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka today

  • May 01, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi makes fake promises, never fulfils them: Sharad Pawar

    Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his electoral promises like reducing petrol prices within 100 days of power and giving jobs to 2 crore youth."In 2014, PM Modi had said that inflation was on the rise. It was true. In 2014, PM Modi promised to reduce petrol prices within 100 days but it's been more than 3,000 days, and the prices have not reduced...It is the same with LPG cylinders. He makes fake promises but he never fulfils them," Sharad Pawar said speaking at a public rally at Pune on Tuesday.

  • May 01, 2024 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Opposition leaders misleading people over reservation: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused Opposition leaders of misleading people on the issue of reservation. The BJP MP from Bihar's Patna Sahib on Tuesday said, "Congress and RJD leaders are claiminig that the BJP will cancel the reservation and change the Constitution if it comes to power again. This shows the disappointment of the opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs will remain as it is in the country and there is no doubt about it." "They are repeatedly saying that if BJP comes to power, the reservation will end. I want to say that there can be no bigger lie than this," he added. "They (Congress leaders) have made Muslim people OBCs in Karnataka and now they will implement the same in Telangana...," he said, adding that B.R. Ambedkar was against the religion-based reservation in the country.

  • May 01, 2024 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rahul Gandhi asks Congress candidates, leaders to carry copy of Constitution during nomination filing

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday requested all party candidates and leaders to carry a copy of the Constitution with them during nominations, meetings, and public events. "Blessing for the Poor, Respect for the Deprived, and Pride for Every Citizen - Our Constitution! I urge all candidates and leaders of the Congress to carry the sacred Constitution during nominations, campaigns, speeches, and outreach," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on 'X'.

