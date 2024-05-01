Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Commercial LPG rate slashed by Rs 19 per cylinder, Check revised prices here

Commercial LPG rate slashed by Rs 19 per cylinder, Check revised prices here

In a move aimed at providing relief to consumers amid escalating fuel prices, the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been slashed. Scroll down to check the revised price.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 8:52 IST
Commercial LPG rate slashed by Rs Rs 19 per cylinder
Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The oil marketing companies have made adjustments to the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, with a notable decrease in the cost of 19 kg commercial cylinders. Effective from Wednesday (May 1), the price of these cylinders has been reduced by Rs 19. Consequently, the retail sales price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 1,745.50 in Delhi. 

Price cut in April

Last month, the price was cut by Rs 30.50 for a 19-kg commercial cylinder at Rs 1764.50. The Opposition, led by the Congress, has often taken potshots at the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre for failing to rein in fuel prices and its ripple effect on the prices of essential food items and other commodities.

Possible reasons behind price cut

While the precise reasons behind the price decrease remain undisclosed, various factors, such as changes in international oil prices, shifts in taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, likely contribute to such adjustments. Revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

ALSO READ: PM Modi announces reduction of Rs 100 in LPG cylinder prices on Women's Day

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement