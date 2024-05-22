Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address poll rallies in UP, Delhi and Bengal today

In his first poll meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after returning from the UK following an eye surgery, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be voting for Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be voting for AAP when the national capital goes to polls. Addressing a poll meeting in South Delhi in support of party's Lok Sabha pick Sahi Ram Pahalwan, Chadha said, "I am here to support my brother not only because he is a good person but also because this election is about saving the country and the Constitution." The future of your children depends on your vote, the Rajya MP told the gathering.