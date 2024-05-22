Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address poll rallies in UP, Delhi and Bengal today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of the sixth phase of polling on May 25 (Saturday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal today (May 22). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address poll rallies in Haryana on Wednesday. It is his first campaign stop in the state that goes to the polls on May 25. Haryana sends 10 members to the Lok Sabha. Gandhi will also hold a rally in the Charkhi Dadri area of the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency. He will address another public meeting in Sonipat.