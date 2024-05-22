Wednesday, May 22, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address poll rallies in UP, Delhi and Bengal today
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2024 9:57 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of the sixth phase of polling on May 25 (Saturday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal today (May 22). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address poll rallies in Haryana on Wednesday. It is his first campaign stop in the state that goes to the polls on May 25. Haryana sends 10 members to the Lok Sabha. Gandhi will also hold a rally in the Charkhi Dadri area of the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency. He will address another public meeting in Sonipat. 

 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • May 22, 2024 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Conscious decision by Congress to contest on lesser seats to keep Opposition together: Mallikarjun Kharge

    The Congress has consciously contested on a lesser number of seats in this Lok Sabha election as part of a strategy to keep the INDIA bloc together and defeat the BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said. In an interview with PTI, he said this does not exhibit "under-confidence" on the part of the party as the "compromise was struck to ensure victory of the united opposition while giving space to other parties which have strengths in different parts of the country".

  • May 22, 2024 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mayawati to address public meeting in Sultanpur today

    Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati will address a public meeting in support of party's Lok Sabha candidate from Sultanpur, Udayraj Verma at 12 pm.

  • May 22, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh: Teacher suspended as polling officer for clicking a selfie inside booth

    An assistant teacher posted as a polling officer in Hamirpur for the Lok Sabha elections has been suspended for clicking a selfie inside the polling booth. Ashish Kumar Arya, an assistant teacher at Girls Primary School, Umri in Muskara Development Block in Hamirpur district, was deployed on duty as Polling Officer (First) at polling station 112 of Shri Vidya Mandir Inter College, Hamirpur, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said in a statement on Tuesday. Rinwa said that it is alleged that Arya took selfies with his mobile phone and took photographs of voters on the day of voting, which is a clear violation of the instructions of the Election Commission.

     

  • May 22, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    If Nana Patole wants, we can send him to Chinese boundary: Assam CM

  • May 22, 2024 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Chandigarh: Market association in Sec 22 to give discounts to voters

  • May 22, 2024 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress over inheritance tax issue

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the Congress over the inheritance tax issue and claimed that it was "similar to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's 'jizya' that was imposed to convert Hindus to Islam". Addressing multiple poll rallies in six Lok Sabha seats in the state, he alleged that Congress has plans to "distribute your property to Muslim infiltrators from countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan" and asserted that the BJP would foil such attempts.

     

  • May 22, 2024 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi to address poll rallies in UP, Delhi today

  • May 22, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rahul Gandhi to address poll rallies in Haryana today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address poll rallies in Haryana today (May 22). It is his first campaign stop in the state that goes to the polls on May 25. Haryana sends 10 members to the Lok Sabha. Gandhi will hold a rally in the Charkhi Dadri area of the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency. He will address another public meeting in Sonipat. 

     

  • May 22, 2024 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address poll rallies in West Bengal today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings and a roadshow in West Bengal- one in Kanthi at 11 a.m., another in Ghatal at 12:30 p.m. followed by another public rally in Purulia at 2:30 p.m. He will also hold a roadshow in Bankura at 4 p.m. starting from Lal Bazaar Chowk which will culminate at Chak Bazaar.

     

     

  • May 22, 2024 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Arvind Kejriwal will vote for Congress, Rahul Gandhi to vote for AAP: Raghav Chadha

    In his first poll meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after returning from the UK following an eye surgery, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be voting for Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be voting for AAP when the national capital goes to polls. Addressing a poll meeting in South Delhi in support of party's Lok Sabha pick Sahi Ram Pahalwan, Chadha said, "I am here to support my brother not only because he is a good person but also because this election is about saving the country and the Constitution." The future of your children depends on your vote, the Rajya MP told the gathering.

     

  • May 22, 2024 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP National President JP Nadda to address public meetings in West Bengal today

    BJP President JP Nadda will address three public meetings in West Bengal- one in North 24 Parganas at 12:50 pm, another in Kolkata Uttar (Kolkata district) at 3 pm. followed by a third public rally in Kolkata Dakshin (Kolkata district) at 4 pm.

     

