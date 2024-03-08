PM Modi announces reduction of Rs 100 in LPG cylinder prices on Women's Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LPG cylinder prices reduce by Rs 100 on women's day.

Women's Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a reduction of Rs 100 in cooking gas cylinder prices today (March 8) on the occasion of International Women's Day. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting "Nari Shakti" (women power), he said in a post on X.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," he said.

In a related decision, the government on Thursday (March 7) announced the extension of Rs 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1. The government in October last year hiked the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per bottle. The Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

PM Modi wished nation on International Women's Day

In another post on X, Modi greeted people on the International Women's Day.

"We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more," he said. This is also reflected in the government's accomplishments in the last decade, Modi added.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to present first ever National Creators Award in Delhi today | List of categories, nominees

ALSO READ: Modi govt extends Rs 300 subsidy on LPG cylinders to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries till March 2025