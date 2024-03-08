PM Modi to present first ever 'National Creators Award' in Delhi today | List of categories and nominees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

National Creators Award 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first-ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday (March 8) noting that it has been envisioned as a launch pad for using creativity to drive positive change. The award has witnessed immense public engagement; more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 8th March, I will be presenting the first ever National Creators Award. These Awards are a celebration of innovation, creativity, and the remarkable spirit of the creator's community."

The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

People's Choice award

"The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided," it said.

This overwhelming public engagement is testimony that the award truly reflects the people's choice.

The award will be given across 20 categories including:

Best storyteller The disruptor Celebrity creator Green champion Best creator for social change Most impactful agri creator Cultural ambassador Best travel creator Swachhta ambassador New India champion Tech creator Heritage fashion Most creative creator (male and female) Best creator in food category Best creator in education International creator award Best Creator in Gaming Category Best Micro Creator Best Nano Creator Best Health and Fitness Creator

Here are details of nominees:

It features prominent names like Katrina Kaif , Yash, Ranveer Allahbadia, Komal Pandey and Dharna Durga. The government has announced the nominees for the National Creators Award 2024, acknowledging digital content creators contributing to positive change and innovation. Over 200 nominees are vying for recognition in the inaugural edition.

The lineup of nominees showcases a mix of established and emerging talent, featuring prominent names like Zakir Khan and Food Lovers TV stand out from the storytelling category, while the disruptor category sees names like Nancy Tyagi and Abhi and Niyu. Influential social change advocates include Sandeep Maheshwari and Prajakta Koli, while in the realm of agri-creators, Darshan Singh and Rythu Badi make an impact. The awards also acknowledge creators in diverse fields such as travel, technology, and gaming, with familiar names like Visa2explore, Gaurav Chaudhary, and Total Gaming in the running.

Social media influencers such as Ankit Baiyanpuria are among the over 200 creators nominated across domains like storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming and others. The list also features Sadhguru, footballer Sunil Chhetri, and entrepreneurs Aman Gupta and Nikhil Kamath.

In the 'Best Creator for Social Change', spiritual orator Jaya Kishori, trans activist Sushant Divgikr and motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari are among the notable nominees. Podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia and stand-up comedian Zakir Khan are among the nominees in the Best Storyteller Award category.

Other categories include the best creators in fitness, gaming, education, food, fashion, tech, travel, among others.

