Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita denied permission to meet him in jail on April 29, Tihar admin responds

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday (April 28) said that the Tihar Jail administration has revoked Sunita Kejriwal’s meeting with jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal scheduled on Monday, and accused the BJP-led Centre of treating the party chief “like a terrorist”. Responding to the claim, the Tihar Jail administration said that Delhi Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet Kejriwal on Monday and Bhagwant Mann a day after, which is why the meeting with Sunita will be scheduled after Tuesday.

“Atishi has to come to jail tomorrow to meet Arvind Kejriwal. Bhagwant Mann will visit the following day. That's why Sunita Kejriwal will not allowed to meet Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow,” sources said.

What did AAP say?

The AAP accused the Narendra Modi government of “crossing all limits of inhumanity”.

“On the instructions of the Modi government, the Tihar Jail administration cancelled Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband Arvind Kejriwal. Modi government is crossing all limits of inhumanity. An elected Chief Minister is being treated like a terrorist. Modi government should tell the people of the country why it is not allowing Sunita Kejriwal to meet her husband Arvind Kejriwal?” the AAP posted on X.

Two people can meet a prisoner at a time and maximum four in a week, according to jail manual.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet Kejriwal on Monday while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet him on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar’s Jail No 2 in judicial custody.