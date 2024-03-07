'Jammu-Kashmir touching new heights of development after Article 370 abrogation', says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (X) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium during 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program.

PM Modi in Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme in Srinagar today (March 7). While addressing the mass gathering at Bakshi stadium, PM Modi said the feeling of coming to heaven on earth is beyond words. The development projects being dedicated today will boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

"I am elated to be among the wonderful people of Srinagar," said PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating several projects in Jammu-Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I have been told that 1 lakh people from 285 blocks have joined us virtually. I want to thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is that new J&K for which we have been waiting for decades. It is that new J&K for which Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life. This new J&K has a bright future and the courage to overcome challenges. Seeing your happy faces, 140 crore people across the country are feeling satisfied."

PM added, "Whenever I came here after 2014, I have always said that I am making all these efforts, to win your hearts and I am seeing that I have been able to win your hearts. I will keep trying hard. This is Modi's guarantee."

Here are some key pointers of PM Modi in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir touching new heights of development after abrogation of Article 370 and Congress was misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the entire nation on Article 370

In the future, the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world. Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here. The logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association formed 50 years ago, also has a lotus. Is it a coincidence or a sign of nature that the BJP's symbol is also a lotus and Jammu and Kashmir has a deep connection with the lotus

I have always treated the people of J&K as my family. The people of my family stay in my heart, and 'Main hoon Modi ka Pariwar' is in the hearts of Kashmiris. I promise that the development works in J&K will not stop at any cost. In the next few days, Ramazan is going to begin. I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Ramazan. Tomorrow, we will celebrate Maha Shivratri, I extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Maha Shivratri as well.

Srinagar is now the hub of India's tourism industry and path to building developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism possibilities, empowerment of farmers. Jammu and Kashmir is the head of India

Non-resident Indians have been asked to send at least five family members to tour country under 'Chalo India' programme

Jammu and Kashmir is not only a region, this Jammu and Kashmir is the head of India. A head held high is the sign of development

Today, 6 projects have been dedicated to the country under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Apart from this, the next phase of the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme has also been launched. Under this also, about 30 projects have been started for Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country

Today, I got the opportunity to inaugurate several development projects related to tourism. The power of development, tourism possibilities, empowerment of farmers, and the leadership of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir

Now my next mission is 'Wed in India'. People should come to Jammu and Kashmir and host their weddings. The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all the records. In 2023, more than 2 crore tourists have come here. Now big celebrities from across the world are also coming to J&K.

The path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from here. J&K is not just a region, it is the forehead of India. Viksit J&K is the priority of Viksit Bharat

There was an era when law implemented in other parts of the country could not be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. There was an era when schemes for welfare of poor were implemented across the country, but our brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of the benefits. And see now, how the times have changed.

Interaction with beneficiaries of J-K

During the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, the PM interacted with beneficiaries from Shopian, Jammu, Kupwara, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipura, Kathua and Kishtwar.

PM Modi posted on X and said, "Upon reaching Srinagar a short while ago, had the opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from a distance."

He also visited an exhibition, showcasing local products of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium.

