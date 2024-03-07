Jammu-Kashmir: Security tightened in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's public meeting today | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard near BJP flags put up along a road ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley in Srinagar.

PM Modi in Jammu-Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has heightened security in the valley ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today (March 7). Security was also put on high alert in Kashmir and around the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, which is the venue of the Prime Minister's rally, as thousands of people are expected to turn in from different parts of Kashmir.

Security forces established nakas in different areas to avoid any untoward incidents ahead of the PM's visit.

PM's 1st visit post Article 370 abrogation

This is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the visit at Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the rally. Srinagar city has been declared as "Temporary Red Zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters, as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect.

All unauthorized drone operations in the red zone are liable to being penalized as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021 according to the Srinagar Police.

The security forces have been deployed in large numbers all along the routes to be taken by Prime Minister Modi during his stay in Srinagar while barricades have been established at many places to prevent movement of the people during the VVIP visit.

Surveillance in two-kilometre radius

Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two-kilometre radius around the venue. Marine commandos have been deployed in River Jhelum and Dal Lake to prevent the use of these water bodies for any subversive activities.

Image Source : PTI Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel patrol the Jhelum river after security was beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley in Srinagar.

With the Lok Sabha election around the corner and opposition parties seeking an announcement on Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister's scheduled visit has acquired a keen political dimension in terms of what he might have to say on the issue. The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Bakshi Stadium draped in tricolour

The Bakshi Stadium has been draped in national tricolour for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit even as stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the high-profile event passes off peacefully. Prime Minister Modi will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme at the Bakshi stadium.

The officials said that tight security arrangements have been made for the visit of the prime minister, which will be his first to the valley since abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Exams postponed in the valley

Several schools falling along the route to be taken by the prime minister have been closed for Wednesday and Thursday while board examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday have been postponed till next month.

BJP workers beat dhols and celebrated ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi will attend the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium and inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crores today.

People are ready to welcome the Prime Minister in Kashmir, expecting the announcement of a development package. Sharing his delight at PM Modi's visit to the Valley, Satpal Singh, a local, said, "Modiji will announce some kind of development package. We are very poor. There is the issue of daily wage workers. PM Modi will solve the issues of the employees."

"I am applying for leave tomorrow to attend the PM's rally," he added.

