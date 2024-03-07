Modi govt extends Rs 300 subsidy on LPG cylinders to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries till March 2025

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The government has extended Rs 300 subsidy on LPG cylinders to PM Ujjwala Yojana consumers till March 31, 2025, Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed on Thursday. The total expenditure for this scheme will be Rs 12,000 crores.

Apart from this, the Cabinet has also approved a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4 per cent from January 1, 2024, the Union Minister said.

The Union Cabinet has also approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Raw Jute for 2024-25 season at Rs 5,335 per quintal, an increase of Rs 285 per quintal over the previous season.

