Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Modi govt extends Rs 300 subsidy on LPG cylinders to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries till March 2025

Modi govt extends Rs 300 subsidy on LPG cylinders to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries till March 2025

The Modi Cabinet has announced several key decisions including the extention of subsidy on LPG cylinders under Ujjwala yojana, increased in Dearness Allowance among others.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 20:21 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The government has extended Rs 300 subsidy on LPG cylinders to PM Ujjwala Yojana consumers till March 31, 2025, Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed on Thursday. The total expenditure for this scheme will be Rs 12,000 crores.

Apart from this, the Cabinet has also approved a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4 per cent from January 1, 2024, the Union Minister said.

The Union Cabinet has also approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Raw Jute for 2024-25 season at Rs 5,335 per quintal, an increase of Rs 285 per quintal over the previous season.

More to follow...

ALSO READ Govt announces DA hike for Central employees. Check details

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement