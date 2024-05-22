Did Ranveer Singh opt out of Prashant Varma’s Rakshas due to creative differences? Here’s what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Did Ranveer Singh opt out of Prashant Varma’s Rakshas?

HanuMan famed South Indian director, Prashant Varma has been in the limelight since he became a blockbuster. After this movie, he also announced the sequel of HanuMan, titled Jai HanuMan. Moreover, reports suggested that the filmmaker was also in talks with Bollywood actor Ranveer Sigh for another film. According to some reports, the film in which these two were working together was titled 'Rakshas' and this film was reportedly based on Indian Mythology. Moreover, shades of negative powers were to be seen in the actor's character. However, now reports suggest that, Ranveer will not be part of this film. It also seems like this movie has now been shelved.

The film was closed due to this reason

According to reports, Ranveer Singh will not be a part of this film due to creative differences. The actor had gone to Hyderabad in April to do a photo shoot for the announcement of the film, but its announcement got hampered. It was said that due to creative differences, the two parted ways amicably. Earlier both had tried to resolve this, but it could not happen.

On the work front

Now the actor is focusing on his film 'Singham Again' and he also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. For the unversed, Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film starts Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Apart from work, actor Ranveer Singh is also spending quality time with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. The couple is going to welcome their first child in September. The two were spotted together on Monday as they cast their votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The couple were seen twinning in white on voting day. And finally, Deepika Padukone's visible baby bump also put several theories to rest.

Also Read: When Akshay Kumar 'accidentally' collided with bike of RTO officer, here's what happened next