Ayodhya: How to plan your visit to the Ram Temple, a must-see religious landmark in India

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to plan your visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

India is a land of diverse cultures and religions, and one of the most significant places for Hinduism is Ayodhya. It is the birthplace of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and holds great religious importance for Hindus. The city has been in the news for decades due to the Ayodhya dispute, but now, it is gaining attention for a different reason – the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple.

The Ram Mandir, also known as the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, is being built in Ayodhya after a historic Supreme Court verdict in 2019. It has been a long-standing dream for millions of Hindus to see a grand temple built at the birthplace of Lord Rama, and now that it is becoming a reality, people from all over the country are planning their visits to this religious landmark.

If you are also planning a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, here is a guide to help you plan your trip.

Getting there:

Ayodhya is located in the state of Uttar Pradesh and is well-connected by road, rail, and air. The nearest airport is the Faizabad Airport, which is about 7 kilometres away from Ayodhya. However, it has limited connectivity, and most people prefer to travel by train or road.

The nearest railway station is the Ayodhya Junction, which is well-connected with major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. From the railway station, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach the Ram Temple.

If you are travelling by road, several state-run and private buses connect Ayodhya with major cities in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states. You can also opt for a self-drive car or hire a taxi from nearby cities like Lucknow or Varanasi.

Best time to visit:

Ayodhya experiences extreme weather conditions with scorching summers and chilly winters. The best time to visit the city is from October to March when the weather is pleasant and suitable for sightseeing. The months of October and November are particularly busy due to the festival of Diwali, which is celebrated with great fervour in Ayodhya.

If you want to avoid the crowds, consider visiting during weekdays and early mornings. It will not only save you from the rush but also allow you to explore the temple and its surroundings peacefully.

Places to visit:

Apart from the Ram Temple, there are several other places that you can visit in Ayodhya to make your trip more enriching.

Hanumangarhi Temple: It is a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is considered an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. The temple is located on a hillock and provides a panoramic view of the city.

Kanak Bhawan: This temple is believed to be the palace of Lord Rama’s stepmother, Kaikeyi. It has beautiful paintings and sculptures depicting various scenes from the Ramayana.

Nageshwarnath Temple: This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is believed to be the place where Lord Rama performed a yajna (sacrificial ritual) to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Ram ki Paidi: It is a series of ghats (steps) on the banks of the River Sarayu. It is considered a sacred place for Hindus, and taking a dip in the holy river is believed to wash away all sins.

Ayodhya Museum: This museum showcases the history and culture of Ayodhya through various artefacts and exhibits. It is a must-visit for history buffs and anyone interested in learning more about the city’s rich past.

Code of conduct:

As the Ram Temple is a religious site, it is essential to follow a certain code of conduct while visiting it. Here are some guidelines to keep in mind:

As a mark of respect, both men and women are expected to dress modestly while visiting the temple. Avoid wearing shorts, tank tops, and revealing clothes.

It is customary to remove footwear before entering any place of worship in India. Make sure to do the same before entering the Ram Temple.

The temple is a place of worship, and it is essential to maintain silence and avoid any form of disturbance.

While photography is allowed in a few areas of the temple complex; however, it is strictly prohibited inside the main sanctum sanctorum.

Accommodation:

Ayodhya has a range of accommodation options to suit all budgets. From budget-friendly guesthouses to luxury hotels, you can find a variety of options in and around the city.

If you want to stay closer to the temple, consider booking a room in one of the Dharamshalas (pilgrim houses) run by various spiritual organisations. These dharamshalas provide basic amenities at affordable prices and are a popular choice among budget travellers.

So, if you are planning a trip to this religious site, make sure to plan your visit well in advance and follow all necessary guidelines to make your trip a memorable one.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya: 8 places to visit near Ram Mandir