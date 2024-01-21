Ayodhya: 8 places to visit near Ram Mandir

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 8 places to visit near Ram Mandir

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is all set to witness a historic event as the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22. The ceremony is expected to be attended by around 7,000 people and the honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be the chief guest of the event. Ayodhya, the spiritual birthplace of Lord Rama, pulsates with a timeless charm. While the newly constructed Ram Mandir stands as a beacon of faith and the highlight attraction, Ayodhya's magic extends far beyond the hallowed walls of the temple. For those seeking a deeper immersion into its rich history and vibrant culture, a treasure trove of captivating destinations awaits just steps away.

Hanuman Garhi:

Begin your pilgrimage with a visit to Hanuman Garhi, a 10th-century temple dedicated to the loyal devotee Hanuman. Climb the 84 steps to the sanctum, where the air vibrates with fervent devotion. Legend has it that Hanuman, blessed with the power of flight, perched atop this very hill, keeping a watchful eye over Ayodhya.

Kanak Bhavan:

Step into the opulent world of Kanak Bhavan, also known as the "Sone-ka-ghar." Built-in 1891, this temple houses three golden-crowned idols of Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana. The intricate carvings and rich ornamentation transport you to a bygone era of royal grandeur.

Nageshwarnath Temple:

Seek blessings at the ancient Nageshwarnath Temple, located adjacent to the Theri Bazaar. The temple is believed to have been established by Rama's son, Kush. Immerse yourself in the serenity of this sacred site, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple's unique blend of architectural styles, from Mauryan to Gupta, whispers tales of a glorious past.

Sita ki Rasoi:

In Ayodhya, on the north-western side of Ram Janmabhoomi, you'll find Sita ki Rasoi, an ancient kitchen believed to have been used by goddess Sita. The sacred site, now converted into a temple, is located close to the Ram Janmabhoomi. As one of the two kitchens dedicated to Sita, this basement kitchen now houses some exhibited vessels.

Raja Mandir:

Located on the banks of the River Ghaggar, Raja Mandir is a stunning masterpiece of Rajput architecture. Marvel at the intricately carved idols adorned with shimmering silks and jewels, each embodying a different Hindu deity. The temple's serene atmosphere invites introspection and reflection.

Beyond the Sacred Sites:

Bahu Begum Ka Maqbara:

On Maqbara Road in Faizabad, you can find Bahu Begum ka Maqbara, which is often referred to as the "Taj Mahal of the East". It is an impressive mausoleum that stands as the tallest monument in Faizabad, known for its exceptional non-Mughal architectural splendour.

Gulab Bari:

The Gulab Bari, also referred to as the ‘Garden of Roses,’ is located in Vaidehi Nagar and serves as the final resting place of the third Nawab of Faizabad (Oudh or Awadh), Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula, and his parents. This monument is recognized as a part of national heritage and is listed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, ensuring its preservation for future generations to admire.

Awadh Shilpgram:

Immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural tapestry of Awadh at Awadh Shilpgram. Witness skilled artisans showcasing traditional crafts like weaving, pottery, and wood carving. Pick up unique souvenirs and soak in the essence of Awadh's rich heritage.

